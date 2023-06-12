Feeling more like summer this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical June weather across the Lowcountry this week with heat, humidity and a daily chance of storms. A dying line of storms will bring a brief round of clouds and perhaps a shower or two this morning. This line will fade away and sunshine will warm us into the 80s as we head into lunchtime and the afternoon. Scattered storms are possible again today, like yesterday, during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the beaches. One or two storms could be strong to severe with frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight briefly reducing the chance of rain for Tuesday. The potential for storms will increase again on Wednesday when scattered afternoon storms will be possible again. Overall, it looks like a typical June week with a chance of storms each day and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 91.

FATHER’S DAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

