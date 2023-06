NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 has two eastbound lanes closed Monday morning.

The crash has two left lanes closed at mile marker 210 between Aviation Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road.

Traffic cameras show a back up of nearly five miles.

There is no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.