SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Listening to America – Homelessness

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Roughly 600,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness. Peter Zampa visited one of the nation’s largest homeless encampments, in Phoenix, known as ‘the Zone’. He spoke with an organization fighting to end homelessness, a small business impacted by Phoenix’s homelessness crisis, and a city official working to get people off the street.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after a community meeting to address recent gun violence ended, a fight broke out...
Fight cancels N. Charleston unity walk
One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed two...
2 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle collision near Bluffton
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one...
Single-vehicle collision near St. Stephen leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
Neighbors, council members, families of victims and activists gathered at the store Saturday...
North Charleston Councilman takes corner store concerns to city hall
The crash happened on Highway 17 near Litchfield Drive on June 4 at 9:15 p.m., according to...
Troopers: Pedestrian dies after Hwy 17 crash
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail