Man charged with vandalizing statues at Goose Creek church

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is facing charges in connection to a vandalism at a Goose Creek church.

Joel Spears is charged with malicious injury to real property, according to Capt. James Emerson.

Officers were called to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church around 7 a.m. on May 14 in reference to a vandalism, a report states.

Police said multiple statues had been broken apart, with one statue’s head smashed to pieces.

The police report states that the church’s flag had also been cut off and stolen.

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Spears on Monday at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Police said Spears was combative and now has additional pending charges for resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids at officers.

