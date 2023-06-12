SC Lottery
North Charleston Councilman takes corner store concerns to city hall

Neighbors, council members, families of victims and activists gathered at the store Saturday...
Neighbors, council members, families of victims and activists gathered at the store Saturday after a shooting killed one person Thursday and activists began calling for change.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Councilman Jerome Heyward says after a fight broke out at a peace walk at the A-1 Food Store, it’s time to take the conversation to city hall.

As representative of the district, he is frustrated with the ongoing violence, even at a moment that was supposed to be unifying. Police were in attendance at the activist meeting on Saturday. When the shoving started, officers called for at least six units to respond. North Charleston Police say no incident report was filed.

Neighbors, council members, families of victims and activists gathered at the store Saturday after a shooting killed one person Thursday and activists began calling for change. Some called for the store to be shut down.

“I want to make this clear. My goal was not to shut down businesses, but however we already had three young men lost they live in this location. 430 service call. That’s a lot of calls,” Heyward says.

The councilman says he has tried to reach out to the owner of the store to be a part of future talks.

“I’ve tried myself… been unsuccessful, which they told me that he was traveling, which is understandable. But I want to give him the option to come to the table to see what we can work out,” Heyward says.

He also pointed to the lack of a community center, only one park in the area and need for youth programs as potential next steps.

“Everything is on the table. And when I say everything’s on the table, public safety is number one,” Heyward says.

North Charleston Police provided the following statement when asked for details about Saturdays’ event and what their patrol plan is going forward:

“NCPD is receptive to any suggestions made by our city council members, city government and community members to help keep our citizens safe. We look forward to meeting with them to share ideas and possible solutions.”

Heyward says since North Charleston’s Redistricting a few months ago, the neighborhood is now in his jurisdiction and he is dedicated to finding a solution.

