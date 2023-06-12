SC Lottery
Officials: 3% of IDs scanned during Charleston pilot program were fake, expired

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pilot program to combat underage drinking in downtown Charleston will soon end, and police and business owners are calling it a success.

Over 30 late night businesses that serve alcohol took part in the city’s six-month pilot program with Intellicheck, a program that scans for fake IDs.

With the pilot set to wrap up, leaders are looking to open the program to all late-night bars and restaurants throughout the city to eliminate underage drinking.

City council and other local organizations partnered in November to fund the program with Intellicheck.

Charleston Police Capt. Jason Bruder said since the program launched in December, they had over 100,000 scans, with a 3% failure rate. This means around 3,400 IDs were either identified as fake or expired.

Business owners on King, like El Jefe owner Roy Neal, said they love the software because it can detect a fake ID in seconds and gives them another layer of security to combat underage drinking and keep their liquor licenses.

The city said they will be expanding the pilot for another month while businesses work out their next steps.

“The fake IDs are very good these days because they come from overseas and all kinds of other places,” Bruder said. “The Intellicheck program and that software allows them to validate those. We saw a good responsive rate. I think a lot of the businesses were very happy about being able to try that out at no cost and pursue it further after the pilot program ends.”

The extended program will run through July 5. The city said each business will have a special discounted price if they want to continue with the program beyond that.

