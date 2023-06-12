SC Lottery
Police arrest second person in fatal N. Charleston stabbing

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a second person has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in April.

Jasmine Denise Greene, 30, is charged with murder, spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

North Charleston Police officers were called to Niagara Street around 10:50 p.m. on April 28 for a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding. Officers arrived and found Joshua Brown, 19, lying on his back with stab wounds, officials said.

Brown was transported to MUSC where he later died of his injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Authorities say the stabbing followed a fight that happened near Niagara and Dewey Streets.

During the investigation, 18-year-old Malyisha Gailliard was identified as the suspect, Jacobs said. She was arrested on May 2.

Greene was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Her booking photo was not yet available.

