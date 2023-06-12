RiverDogs blanked by Fredericksburg in series finale

Fredericksburg, VA- For just the second time this season, the Charleston RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard in a 4-0 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Sunday. The only other game in which the RiverDogs were unable to muster a run was April 12 against Columbia, the fourth game of the campaign. Fredericksburg won four of the six games in the set.

Fredericksburg (27-28) recorded their first hit and scored their first run with the same at-bat in the third inning. Trevor Martin had shut the Nationals down until Johnathon Thomas hammered a high fastball onto the left field concourse for his second home run of the season.

With two outs in the fifth inning, shortstop Carlos Colmenarez misplayed a roller to extend the inning. Yoander River followed with a double and Martin walked Thomas to load the bases. The RiverDogs called on Jeff Hakanson to try and escape the jam. The right-hander threw a first pitch strike to Daylen Lile, but then missed with four straight to walk in a run. Martin tossed 4.2 innings and was charged with two runs, one earned, on just a pair of hits. He took the loss.

Hakanson allowed another run in his lone full inning of work, the sixth. Paul Witt opened the frame with a single and Branden Boissiere brought him in with a two-out double to make it 3-0.

The final run of the game came courtesy of Geraldi Diaz’s solo home run in the eighth against Alex Cook. It was the catcher’s first long ball of the season.

Jack Hartman was the only reliever for Charleston to get through his outing unscathed. The right-hander worked a scoreless seventh inning.

Fredericksburg outhit the RiverDogs 5-4 in the contest. Nine different players recorded one hit each.

The RiverDogs will spend the off day on Monday in Virginia, before traveling to Lynchburg for a six-game series that opens on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-2, 3.46) will take the ball in the opener.

