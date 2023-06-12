Sen. Tim Scott announces dozens of endorsements for presidential candidacy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Senator Tim Scott announced on Monday dozens of endorsements from elected officials in South Carolina.

The 140 names on Scott’s endorsement list included city, county and state officials including state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey.

Massey called Scott the “real deal” and the “conservative leader we need in the White House.”

“South Carolina conservative leaders are flocking to Tim Scott’s campaign for President because they’ve seen his affirmational life story up close,” Massey said. “Tim Scott is the real deal. I know he is the authentic conservative leader we need in the White House right now.”

Other ranking members in the State House voicing support include House Chief Majority Whip Brandon Newton and Bruce Bannister, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The full list of endorsements includes many Lowcountry mayors, councilmen and school board members.

Below is a full list of endorsements:

Henry Brown, Former Congressman

Shane Massey, South Carolina Senate Majority Leader

Brian Adams, State Senator

Sean Bennett, State Senator

Scott Talley, State Senator

Chip Campsen, State Senator

Ronnie Cromer, State Senator

Stephen Goldfinch, State Senator

Billy Garrett, State Senator

Larry Grooms, State Senator

Penry Gustafson, State Senator

Katrina Shealy, State Senator

Ross Turner, State Senator

Brandon Newton, House Chief Majority Whip

Bruce Bannister, State Representative

Liston Barfield, Former State Representative

Jeff Bradley, State Representative

Don Chapman, State Representative

Brandon Cox, State Representative

Joe Daning, Former State Representative

Sylleste Davis, State Representative

Jason Elliott, State Representative

Shannon Erickson, State Representative

Gil Gatch, State Representative

Bobby Harrell, Former Speaker of the State House

Tom Hartnett, State Representative

Jenny Horne, Former State Representative

Jeff Johnson, State Representative

Deborah Long, Former State Representative

John McCravy, State Representative

Weston Newton, State Representative

Samuel Rivers, Former State Representative

Mark Smith, State Representative

Bruce Bannister, State Representative

Bill Taylor, State Representative

Daniel Rickenmann, City of Columbia Mayor

Cornelius Huff, Mayor of Inman

Brandy Amidon, Mayor of Travelers Rest

Robert Brown, Mayor of Hampton

Christopher Burton, Mayor of Honea Path

Jason Evans, Mayor of Pageland

John Gettys, Mayor of Rock Hill

Greg Habib, Mayor of Goose Creek

Kevin Hart, Mayor of St. George

Susan Holley, Mayor of Bethune

Carol Jayroe, Mayor of Georgetown

Michael Lockliear, Mayor of Moncks Corner

William McMillan, Former Mayor of Mullins

Rick Osbon, Mayor of Aiken

Phillip Pounds, Mayor of Isle of Palms

Christie Rainwater, Mayor of Hanahan

Keith Summey, Mayor of North Charleston

William Young, Mayor of Walterboro

Joe Boykin, Charleston County Councilman

Jay Byars, Dorchester County Councilman

David Chinnis, Dorchester County Councilman

Roy Costner, Pickens County Councilman

Todd Friddle, Dorchester County Councilman

Bill Hearn, Dorchester County Councilman

Harriet Holman, Dorchester County Councilwoman

Justin McCorkle, Spartanburg County Councilman

Don Mize, Oconee County Councilman

C. Brantley Moody, Charleston County Councilman

Phil Obie, Berkeley County Councilman

Dan Owens, Berkeley County Councilman

Rita Ranck, Dorchester County Councilwoman

Herbert Sass, Charleston County Councilman

Liz Seman, Greenville County Councilwoman

Kenny Skipper, Charleston County Councilman

Amy Stern, Berkeley County Councilman

Bubba Trippe, Colleton County Councilman

Marshall West, Berkeley County Councilman

Josh Whitley, Berkeley County Councilman

Jonathan Angner, Georgetown City Councilman

Brett Banks, Branchville Town Councilman

Judy Bridge, Walterboro City Councilwoman

James Broderick, Walterboro City Councilman

Kay Brohl, Aiken City Councilwoman

Peter Brown, Columbia City Councilman

Jeff Chandler, Hanahan City Councilman

Phil Clemmer, Fountain Inn City Councilman

Mike Cook, Gaston Town Councilman

Hannah Cox, Goose Creek Councilwoman

John Don, Fountain Inn City Councilman

David Dunn, Rockville Town Councilman

Mike Dyson, Hanahan City Councilman

Melissa Enos, Goose Creek City Councilwoman

Jamie Fulmer, Spartanburg City Councilman

Kima Garten-Schmidt, Summerville Town Councilwoman

Andrea Gregory, Aiken City Councilwoman

Bubba Hammett, Kingstree Town Councilman

Greg Hammond, Sullivan’s Island Town Councilman

Chuck Hudson, Cottageville Town Councilman

Terry Jenkins, Summerville Town Councilman

Mechelle Mabry, South Congaree Town Councilwoman

Taft Matney, Mauldin City Councilman

Levi Mims, Olanta Town Councilman

Jimbo Moody, Barnwell Town Councilman

Troy Mullinax, James Island Town Councilman

Mark Phillips, Former Goose Creek City Councilman

Greg Pryor, Walterboro City Councilman

Rob Rain, Spartanburg City Councilman

Phil Render, Myrtle Beach City Councilman

Carl Ritchie, Mt. Pleasant Town Councilman

Michael Sally, Hanahan City Councilman

Kevin Shealy, Charleston City Councilman

Hunter Sox, Cayce City Councilman

Jarrett Taylor, Latta Town Councilman

Jerry Tekac, Goose Creek City Councilman

Terry Wilkinson, Ravenel Town Councilman

Edward Woltz, Aiken City Councilman

Grady Woods, Ridgeland Town Councilman

Janet Brown Jurosko, Berkeley County Auditor

JJ Messervy, Dorchester County Auditor

Leah Dupree, Berkeley County Clerk of Court

Karla Deese, Lancaster County Coroner

Parks Evans, Greenville County Coroner

Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff

Scarlett Wilson, Solicitor

Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor

Eric Cathcart, Fairfield County Soil & Water Commissioner

Will Galloway, Kerhsaw County Soil & Water Commissioner

Patrick Jackson, Laurens County Soil & Water Commissioner

Brad Martin, Greenwood County Soil & Water Commissioner

Cindy Chitty, Dorchester County Treasurer

Sandy Cochran, Barnwell County Treasurer

Maria Walls, Beaufort County Treasurer

Mick Zais, Former SC Superintendent of Education

Barbara Nielsen, Former SC Superintendent of Education

Lindsay Agostini, Richland District Two School Board Member

Joe Baker, Berkeley County School Board Member

Abbott “Tre” Bray, Lexington School District Two Board Member

Richard Geier, Beaufort County School Board Member

Hugh Gray, Newberry County School Board Member

Keith Grybowski, Charleston County School Board Member

Jody Hamm, Newberry County School Board Member

Rebecca Hines, Lexington-Richland School District Five School Board Member

Jimmy Hinson, Berkeley County School Board Member

Matt Hogan, Lexington-Richland School District Five School Board Member

Kathy Littleton, Berkeley County School Board Member

Mac McQuillin, Berkeley County School Board Member

Nikki Pruitt, Marlboro County School Board Member

Michael Ramsey, Berkeley County School Board Member

Bob Roddey, Chester County School Board Member

Ann Stuart, McCormick County School Board Member

Mark Truitt, Union County School Board Member

Jeffrey Zell, Sumter County School Board Member

“I’m honored to receive the endorsements of former colleagues and friends,” Scott said. “The support across our state has been incredible and the energy has been electric. I’m prepared to take our conservative message all across South Carolina and this country. We will restore faith in America and faith in each other.”

Scott was previously endorsed by U.S. Senate Minority Whip John Thune and U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

