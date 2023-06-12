SC Lottery
Third Park Circle Pride sees record-breaking numbers

People from all over the Lowcountry shopped at different local vendors stands and LGBTQ organizations were providing resources.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Park Circle Pride wrapped up Sunday after a week of different events in North Charleston celebrating members of the LGBTQ community.

Last week was the third year of Park Circle Pride and event organizers say that this year had record-breaking numbers of people coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

From last Tuesday until Sunday, 45 events offered something for everyone ranging from drag shows and bike parades to raising of the Pride flag in park circle.

Park Circle Pride Producer, Simon Cantlon, says this year was the largest turnout yet and he is excited to see the event grow in coming years.

“We had a record turnout and raised a lot of money for charity,” Cantlon says. “It’s just been a wonderful experience; like the community really did come together. Everyone opened their doors, and so many different people with so much diversity has come out to celebrate Pride here in Park Circle.”

Sunday during the Feminist Magic Market, people from all over the Lowcountry shopped at different local vendors stands and LGBTQ organizations were providing resources.

“It was a lot of fun,” Grace Waggoner, a Park Circle Pride attendee, says. “With my autism at first it was overwhelming, but then I got used to it. I’ve never been to a Pride so it was a lot of fun.”

For some younger LGBTQ community members, the week of events opened a new door of opportunity.

“It’s honestly kind of shocking, because in my old neighborhood, there was nothing for Pride Month,” SJ Austin, Park Circle Pride attendee, says. “But this is actively supportive, and it’s like this huge thing.”

As for the future of Park Circle Pride, Cantlon says raising money for charities is at the top of his list.

“I think the goal is to just keep growing it and bring in more people,” he says. “We get people coming from out of town, but I love more people to come in from out of town. I’d like to raise more money for the charities.”

He says that the dates for next year’s Park Circle Pride will be coming out shortly.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

