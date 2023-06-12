SC Lottery
Troopers: Pedestrian dies after Hwy 17 crash

The crash happened on Highway 17 near Litchfield Drive on June 4 at 9:15 p.m., according to...
The crash happened on Highway 17 near Litchfield Drive on June 4 at 9:15 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian in Georgetown County.

The crash happened on Highway 17 near Litchfield Drive on June 4 at 9:15 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

A 2013 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Highway 17 when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the highway, Butler said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and died of injuries related to the crash on Sunday, officials said. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

