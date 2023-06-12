SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after a community meeting to address recent gun violence ended, a fight broke out...
Fight cancels N. Charleston unity walk
One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed two...
2 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle collision near Bluffton
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one...
Single-vehicle collision near St. Stephen leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
Senator Tim Scott announced on Monday dozens of endorsements from elected officials in South...
Sen. Tim Scott announces dozens of endorsements for presidential candidacy
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause
VIDEO: SC gas prices hold steady over past week
VIDEO: City of Charleston holds groundbreaking on new affordable housing project