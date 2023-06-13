Another day with heat, late day storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat, more humidity and more afternoon and evening storms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 90.

