Board member, state rep. join critics of Charleston Co. superintendent search

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston community leaders held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in response to the leak of the Charleston County School District’s superintendent candidates.

Board Member Leah Whatley joined community leaders to speak in response to the leak of the Charleston County School District’s superintendent candidates.

State Representative Matt Leber also shared his concerns about the board’s compliance with Freedom of Information Act laws when it comes to meeting agendas.

Community speakers addressed the impact of the leak on the selection process and the community’s concerns moving forward.

Some Charleston education activists continue to criticize the lack of transparency in the superintendent selection process and want to see it started over. Whatley agreed and said she had issues with how the board was proceeding when they voted.

“Issues and concerns I raised, one of which being if we proceed forward in this manner, the public is not going to trust that we have made the very best selection and our candidate, it is more prudent to back up,” Whatley said.

She talked in favor of starting the finalist selection process over again and presenting three qualified candidates to the public.

“It’s ok if it delays a several months, it’s more prudent to back up and let’s open the search back up and get a couple more candidates. We did interview six candidates, but the public only got to interview one and it’s not a good look. It’s not a good feel for the community,” Whatley said.

Going into a special meeting on Tuesday night, Whatley says she is taking the community concerns with her.

Elvin Speights, a Charleston County School District parent and education activist says he thinks the board failed to include the community in an open process.

“As an individual who lives in Charleston County who has kids who attend Charleston County Schools, this looks very shady to me. Someone has benefited from this. Someone went to a lot of trouble to make sure that the other two candies dropped out to leave one left. And I think we should be doing a special investigation into how the information was leaked, and the process should be done over again. That’s all we ask for transparency,” Speights said.

In a recent interview, the board chair Pam McKinney told Live 5 News the remaining candidate, Dr. Eric Gallien is the best available candidate, and she asked the public to trust the trustees.

At a special called meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the board is set to discuss Dr. Gallien’s contract and legal advice for the superintendent in executive session. They may vote publicly on the matters afterward.

Leber spoke to his own concerns of the legality of the board agenda’s during the selection process. He sent a letter to the State Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday. The letter includes Leber saying it has come to his attention that the board ‘is creating multiple versions of their public meeting notices.’

He goes on to say that makes it harder for the public to fully understand what will be discussed and when. Out of an abundance of caution, he is asking state officials to examine their compliance with the Freedom of Information Act.

“There’s some concern that these agendas can be easily manipulated after the fact. So, the whole point of putting these public meeting records out beforehand is to give the public time to digest what the board is about to do to give their input and is my fear that that did not take place in this circumstance,” Leber said.

The attorney general’s office confirmed that they received the letter and while there is not over the enforcement of the Freedom of Information Act, their opinions section is looking into the allegations in the letter.

Board Member Leah Whatley released the following full statement about her stance on the superintendent search process as of the vote to enter contract negotiations in late May:

Please allow me to clarify why the minutes reflected a “not present for vote”. Then I would like to speak very clearly regarding my position, as a number of community members have reached out to inquire.

On Tuesday May 30th, at 8:15 we had a special called Board meeting. We had learned by the end of the past week that two of our three finalist had withdrawn, and it seemed that our process was being sabotaged. Over that weekend I had gotten a phone call from another Board member with a proposal regarding the path forward. I agreed with that path forward, as it included opening the search back up, considering the situation and input from the community.

This meeting was scheduled to last an hour, and I expected the discussion to be regarding the situation, to go over the community input about our only remaining candidate, and to reflect on candidate applications. What were we going to do about our process having been interrupted, and the community being united that our next Superintendent had not been found yet?

My expectations ARE reflected in the posted agenda, both the internal agenda as well as the public agenda. If you look at items 3 A, B, and C, as well as items 5 A, B, and C both reflect that item C are information only, NOT an action item. My expectation was that there was not going to be a vote on a contract. Because items 3C and 5C are posted as information items, and NOT action items, that makes the vote to enter contract negotiations illegal. Remember that this is not the first time this Board has created an agenda that has said one thing and then taken action that was not reflected in the agenda.

Policy BEDA also requires that Board members be provided “supporting materials...and to allow time for each board member to thoughtfully consider the action item”.

Instead, it became clear to me that a vote was going to be taken to hire this candidate and we were to each discuss our position regarding the remaining candidate. I engaged for 2 hours in this discussion. My position was, and still is that, where as Dr Gallien is a very nice man, I do not feel that he is the right fit for our community, and that our community shares that sentiment. I have a strong conviction that I am here to serve my community, and that the decisions that I make are to be what is best for the community overall, and that does not include forcing something that the community does not want.

Since the “Day in the Community” I have received many community responses that raise many concerns. Most of those responses have common sentiment. I also share those same concerns.

One concern that I highlighted was the optics that hiring the only candidate that didn’t withdraw would create. Another concern that I have was this candidate having been out for the better part of a year on paid leave. That District had to hire an interim to fulfill the duties that he was unable to fulfill, and is now paying two people to do 1 job. I do not agree with taking a risk like that. The District this candidate has led, as of the 2021- 2022 WI report card, shows that it is in the bottom 1% of the entire State of WI. When this candidate had his contract renewed, it was a 5-4 vote. The District this candidate is coming from is drastically smaller than ours. This candidate has never led this many employees, this many buildings, this many programs, or have been responsible for the education opportunity and success of this many. While he is getting used to leading a District 4 times the size of his prior district, our scholars will suffer. Also, I am not of the opinion that one Board member can point to any program or initiative that Dr Gallien, as Superintendent, has introduced, created, or executed with success. CCSD is not the place for Superintendent on the job training.

We see that a precedent in our neighboring District that, when their superintendent search became discorded, with the support of BWP and Associates, that board decided that it was more important to reopen the search to insure that they hired the truly most qualified applicant to create a foundation of student success rather than to rush to make a decision in 50 days. Also important is the public trust issue that acting in haste has created. I am on the record not having issue with an expedited search. However, given the totality of the circumstances, I maintain that reopening the search process is in our communities best interest, and that our children deserve the best.

