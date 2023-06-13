Burton firefighters use ladder truck to rescue woman from pluff mud

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders rescued a driver who crashed her car into a Beaufort County marsh Tuesday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Trask Parkway around 11 a.m., according to the Burton Fire District.

A Sheldon Fire District chief officer was driving on Trask Parkway when he noticed a vehicle off the road and in pluff mud, officials said. The officer told Beaufort County Dispatch that he wasn’t able to reach the vehicle, but the driver appeared to be unresponsive.

Firefighters from the Burton Fire District arrived on scene and used the ladder from their engine truck to make a bridge to cross the pluff mud, officials said. A first responder determined the woman was having a medical emergency. They said she was the only person in the car.

Officials said crews used a 105-foot ladder to reach the vehicle with medical equipment and a rescue basket. First responders were able to stabilize the woman, and she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say traffic on Trask Parkway was delayed for over 45 minutes while crews worked the scene.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

