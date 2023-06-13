Charleston community leaders and officials address superintendent search leaks

SC Lottery
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston community leaders are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon in response to the leak of the Charleston County School District’s superintendent candidates.

Organizers say the conference will address the impact of the leak on the selection process and the community’s concerns moving forward.

South Carolina State Representative Matthew Leber has written a letter to State Attorney General Alan Wilson asking about the legality of the board’s procedure. Leaders expected to attend include CCSD Board Member Leah Whatley, North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward, State Representative Matthew Leber, former Democratic Party Chairman Greg Perry and community activists Elvin Speights, Jonathan Shakem Thrower and Pastor Thomas Ravenell.

Writer of the conference press release, Thrower, says leaders will be calling for a new search to ensure transparency in the selection process.

CCSD entered contract talks with the one remaining finalist after the leak prompted two to withdraw.

Dr. Eric Gallien comes from the Racine United School District in Wisconsin.

