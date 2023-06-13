Charleston Police seeking help identifying two accused of shoplifting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from downtown stores.

Officers say just before 5 p.m. on May 30, the duo shoplifted from Louis Vuitton on King Street

Shortly after leaving that store, police say the same individuals shoplifted from Christian Michi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-720-2422 or by emailing Patrol District Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov.

