SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police seeking help identifying two accused of shoplifting

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people...
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from downtown stores.(Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from downtown stores.

Officers say just before 5 p.m. on May 30, the duo shoplifted from Louis Vuitton on King Street

Shortly after leaving that store, police say the same individuals shoplifted from Christian Michi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-720-2422 or by emailing Patrol District Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Berkeley County authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m....
4-year-old found dead in Berkeley Co. pond, coroner says
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a child who was killed in a crash...
Berkeley Co. Coroner confirms 7-month-old killed in crash
One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, North Charleston...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old man killed in North Charleston crash

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office suspended former Deputy Clinton Sacks for one week...
Former deputy lands new job day after being named in wrongful death lawsuit
The Charleston Fire Department says a gas leak on Society Street has been contained.
Downtown gas leak controlled, East Bay Street reopened
Its been two years since the Charleston County School District designated 15 schools as...
Charleston community leaders and officials address superintendent search leaks
A Coast Guard Station Charleston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew approaches an aground 22-foot...
Coast Guard rescues 5 from grounded boat near Isle of Palms