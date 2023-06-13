SC Lottery
Clemson’s Caden Grice recipient of Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award

Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named the winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award on Tuesday, presented by the College Baseball Foundation.(Jaylynn Nash | Jaylynn Nash)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named the winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award on Tuesday, presented by the College Baseball Foundation. Grice is Clemson’s first winner of the award that was first presented in 2010.

Grice (Greer, S.C.) was a two-way star for the Tigers in 2023. He was 8-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 101 strikeouts against 33 walks in 78.0 innings pitched over 14 starts on the mound. At the plate, the first-team All-American hit .307 with 18 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 68 RBIs, 60 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and four steals in 59 games.

In his three-year Tiger career, he is 10-2 with a 3.73 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 122 strikeouts against 46 walks in 94.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (17 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .288 with 45 homers, two triples, 35 doubles, 161 RBIs, 145 runs and 12 steals in 168 games.

The award is named for the former Washington State standout who achieved success both as a first baseman and lefthander during the late 1980s and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

