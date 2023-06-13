SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coast Guard rescues baby deer from Charleston Harbor

A Coast Guard crew training in the Charleston Harbor rescued a baby deer struggling to swim.
A Coast Guard crew training in the Charleston Harbor rescued a baby deer struggling to swim.(United States Coast Guard)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew jumped into action last week to make a rescue in the Charleston Harbor.

Officials said the crew heard about a baby deer struggling to swim and helped bring it to safety.

A Coast Guard crew training in the Charleston Harbor last week answered a call to resuce a baby...
A Coast Guard crew training in the Charleston Harbor last week answered a call to resuce a baby deer struggling to swim.(United States Coast Guard)

The crew was in the harbor on a training exercise at the time.

The fawn was handed over to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Berkeley County authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m....
4-year-old found dead in Berkeley Co. pond, coroner says
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a child who was killed in a crash...
Berkeley Co. Coroner confirms 7-month-old killed in crash
One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
A crash on I-26 has two eastbound lanes closed Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26 east

Latest News

This is the first drive where each mom will get a fully packed diaper bag stuffed with clothes,...
Nonprofit gives back to moms in need with community baby shower
VIDEO: Nonprofit gives back to moms in need with community baby shower
Live Oak Mental and Wellness is the first freestanding mental health hospital in the Lowcountry...
Live Oak Mental Health nears full capacity less than one week after opening
VIDEO: Live Oak Mental Health nears full capacity less than one week after opening