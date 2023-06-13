DD2 approves $266M budget, includes raises for teachers and staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District Two School Board unanimously approved their budget for the upcoming school year Monday evening.
The board voted 6-0 with one absence to approve the $266 million budget.
District officials say they used $4.4 million in cash reserves to cover the deficit between their revenues and spending.
The district will be spending over $15 million to increase their minimum wage by $2,500 for teachers and give a 4% raise to all staff.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says part of the budget will be going to expand their K-9 program to include one in some schools.
The budget will not come with a tax increase, officials say.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
