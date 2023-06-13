Deputies arrest third suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a third person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Wadmalaw Island.

Nyasia Unique Jones, 18, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

Deputies say Jones turned herself in to the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a shooting on May 3. Deputies responded to a home in the 2700 block of Roseville Road where neighbors reported finding a man inside a car parked at a home, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The victim, who had been shot, died at the scene. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old De’Andre Tommie.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunfire during the overnight hours but did not report it to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged Jahsir Tymer Gadsden, 18, of Wadmalaw Island, with murder on May 23, deputies say. Deputies also arrested another man, Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, on May 9. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

Jones was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

