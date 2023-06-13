Dorchester Dist. 2 to ‘adjust’ several bus routes before next school year

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two officials will be making some adjustments to some of their bus routes for the upcoming school year due to a lack of resources.

South Carolina law states that children without disabilities living within a mile and a half radius of schools cannot be serviced by a state-owned school bus.

The district has been doing so regardless for years, but Board Member Justin Farnsworth said they have reached the point where they cannot continue providing the service as-is due to a constraint of resources.

Officials have identified 11 elementary and 6 middle school bus routes that could either be adjusted or potentially removed for the upcoming school year.

Farnsworth said the district must pay the state for each mile and bus stop along the route inside the mile-and-a-half exclusion zone. He said added up to $31,000 for the past school year, plus purchasing between eight to 10 school buses and training additional bus drivers just to serve these 17 routes in the future.

Over the next 10 years, the district projects to have over 16,000 more students enrolled in their campuses, which is an average increase of 1,000 to 1,500 students per year.

Farnsworth said the changes could make bus service more efficient across the entire district.

“There will be some routes that have to be dialed back,” he said. “They potentially have to be removed, but more of a wholesale change, we will look at adjustments to the routes. There might be less stops on any given route, but at the end of the day, what we’re really trying to do is maximize the efficiency for certain areas within the school district.”

The district said they plan to finalize the routes after they hold several community meetings at the end of June.

Below is a schedule of times and locations for the community meetings:

June 27: Ashley Ridge High School @ 6 p.m. (9800 Delemar Highway, Summerville, SC 29485)

June 28: District Office @ 6 p.m. (815 S. Main St., Summerville, SC 29483)

June 29: Fort Dorchester High School @ 6 p.m. (8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29420)

