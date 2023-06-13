SC Lottery
Former deputy lands new job day after being named in wrongful death lawsuit

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office suspended former Deputy Clinton Sacks for one week without pay in March 2023 for 11 policy violations.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary, Blair Sabol and Ainslie Lycans
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston County deputy accused of racing to a non-emergency call before resigning from the sheriff’s office has landed a new law enforcement job in the Lowcountry.

Records show Clinton Sacks was hired by the Charleston County Aviation Authority just days after resigning from the sheriff’s office.

Sacks’ training record shows him leaving the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on May 12, 2023, and being hired by the Aviation Authority four days later on May 16.

One day prior to his hiring, Sacks was named in a lawsuit alongside former Deputy Emily Pelletier alleging negligence, carelessness and recklessness caused by a crash that killed Stephanie Dantzler and her two daughters Shanice and Miranda Dantzler-Williams on May 8, 2022.

That lawsuit alleges Sacks and Pelletier were racing to a non-emergency call on the night of the crash.

As a deputy, Sacks faced a one-week suspension without pay earlier this year after committing 11 policy violations between Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023.

This included failing to follow safety protocols during traffic stops, failing to file reports, making crude comments to civilians and driving in excess speeds of 100 miles per hour while not responding to a call.

Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor says the Aviation Authority was aware of Sacks’ previous issues as a deputy.

“Yes, CCAPD was aware that Officer Sacks had been suspended,” Pryor said. “The Police Department hiring team reviewed Officer Sacks’ Internal Affairs file with CCSO prior to making an employment offer.”

