Moncks Corner Police search for missing woman

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman.

Susan Grady, 62, of Moncks Corner, was last heard from on June 11, according to officials.

Grady is 5 foot 7 inches tall and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Grady’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

