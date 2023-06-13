Moncks Corner Police search for missing woman

SC Lottery
Susan Grady, 62, of Moncks Corner, was last heard from on June 11, according to officials.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman.

Grady is 5 foot 7 inches tall and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Grady’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

