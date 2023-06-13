Nonprofit gives back to moms in need with community baby shower

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nonprofit “I Serve With Joy” is partnering with Healthy Blue SC to host a Community Baby Shower for new moms and moms-to-be.

“We’re on a mission to reach,” Joy Campbell, the founder and executive director of “I Serve With Joy,” said. “So, we want to rebuild hearts, empower our youth, advance communities and help the underserved.”

Kelly C. Finke, a social worker at MUSC’s Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion, says new moms ask for general safety tips and housing assistance the most. However, “I Serve With Joy” says it goes beyond just that and that hundreds of moms in the Tri-County area struggle with just getting the basic necessities.

Campbell says she recently met a mom who was 30 weeks pregnant and didn’t even have the money to buy diapers. She says she was inspired in the last few years to expand her normal community service drives to target women like this.

“We have a mom in a domestic violence issue, or we have a mom that had a fire issue or maybe they lost everything,” Campbell said. “We’ve gotten so many phone calls from different partners and those partners reach out to their clientele to find who we’re looking for.”

This is the first drive where each mom will get a fully packed diaper bag stuffed with clothes, diapers, wipes, socks and everything in between for newborns all the way to three years old.

“So, we ask for them to be patient with us,” Campbell said. “We have enough for everyone to get something and I have a little surprises coming down the line. So, make sure you get in line at a decent time to be able to get served.”

The community baby shower will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral parking lot at the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Walk-ups are available, so Campbell says to get in line early.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.