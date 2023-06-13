SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge

A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest. (Source: Trish Kasper Forsythe/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A woman died last week trying to save a family friend from going over the ledge while hiking in California.

Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, was hiking with four teenagers, described by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as family and family friends, last Thursday near the Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest.

In the middle pool of the falls, one of the teens reportedly slipped and Crocker reached out to keep her from going over the ledge.

However, they both fell over the edge and into the bottom pool, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said several witnesses attempted to render aid, including CPR, but Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Fellow hiker Trish Kasper Forsyth shared a few videos of what she saw that afternoon, showing a rescue helicopter and first responders at the scene near a rocky waterfall.

“We were shocked. So tragic,” she wrote online with the shared videos.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Berkeley County authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m....
4-year-old found dead in Berkeley Co. pond, coroner says
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a child who was killed in a crash...
Berkeley Co. Coroner confirms 7-month-old killed in crash
One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, North Charleston...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old man killed in North Charleston crash

Latest News

FILE - Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border...
Biden to extend legal status for 4 nationalities, reversing Trump but irking some
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check