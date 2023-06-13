Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a teenager killed in a deadly 2021 crash is now suing the bar that allegedly overserved the driver charged in the incident.

Ryleigh O’Brien, 19, was killed in the crash just before midnight on July 22, 2021, according to the Charleston County Coroner. Charleston Police say the crash happened on Ashley River Road just off Magwood Drive. The road was closed for hours as police investigated the collision.

The person representing O’Brien’s estate, Elizabeth O’Brien, alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Bar “failed to have in place reasonable and appropriate policies and procedures related to the hiring and vetting of employees suitable for employment.”

The suit also states the bar sold and served alcohol to a minor, and served it past the point of intoxication, among several other things.

Armani Stancato was arrested in relation to that crash and is mentioned in the new lawsuit but not named as a defendant. Stancato was 20 years old at the time, according to jail records. Police say Stancato was charged with reckless homicide and driving under suspension. He is still facing those charges, according to court records. That lawsuit states that the teenager killed in the crash, O’Brien, was in the car with Stancato at the time of the crash.

According to the suit, just before midnight on July 22, 2021 while O’Brien was a passenger in his vehicle, Stancato was traveling north on Ashley River Road, he struck another vehicle head on, resulting in a “horrific collision, as a result of which, O’Brien sustained severe injuries and ultimately died.”

The lawsuit states “Players Place employs bartenders and servers and pays them minimum wage, such that these employees derive the majority of their compensation from tips paid by customers purchasing alcohol.”

The court documents go on to state “It was this financial motive that caused Players Place and its employees to regularly serve alcohol to customers who were under the age of 21 years old and/or who were intoxicated.”

The plaintiff is asking for a trial by jury and an undetermined amount of money.

Player’s Place has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

