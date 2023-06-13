SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar

The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly crash.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a teenager killed in a deadly 2021 crash is now suing the bar that allegedly overserved the driver charged in the incident.

Ryleigh O’Brien, 19, was killed in the crash just before midnight on July 22, 2021, according to the Charleston County Coroner. Charleston Police say the crash happened on Ashley River Road just off Magwood Drive. The road was closed for hours as police investigated the collision.

The person representing O’Brien’s estate, Elizabeth O’Brien, alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Bar “failed to have in place reasonable and appropriate policies and procedures related to the hiring and vetting of employees suitable for employment.”

The suit also states the bar sold and served alcohol to a minor, and served it past the point of intoxication, among several other things.

Armani Stancato was arrested in relation to that crash and is mentioned in the new lawsuit but not named as a defendant. Stancato was 20 years old at the time, according to jail records. Police say Stancato was charged with reckless homicide and driving under suspension. He is still facing those charges, according to court records. That lawsuit states that the teenager killed in the crash, O’Brien, was in the car with Stancato at the time of the crash.

According to the suit, just before midnight on July 22, 2021 while O’Brien was a passenger in his vehicle, Stancato was traveling north on Ashley River Road, he struck another vehicle head on, resulting in a “horrific collision, as a result of which, O’Brien sustained severe injuries and ultimately died.”

RELATED: U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another

The lawsuit states “Players Place employs bartenders and servers and pays them minimum wage, such that these employees derive the majority of their compensation from tips paid by customers purchasing alcohol.”

The court documents go on to state “It was this financial motive that caused Players Place and its employees to regularly serve alcohol to customers who were under the age of 21 years old and/or who were intoxicated.”

The plaintiff is asking for a trial by jury and an undetermined amount of money.

Player’s Place has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Berkeley County authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m....
4-year-old found dead in Berkeley Co. pond, coroner says
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a child who was killed in a crash...
Berkeley Co. Coroner confirms 7-month-old killed in crash
One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, North Charleston...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old man killed in North Charleston crash

Latest News

Officials have identified 11 elementary and 6 middle school bus routes that could either be...
Dorchester Dist. 2 to ‘adjust’ several bus routes before next school year
For the 2022 General Election in Berkeley County, there were 149,011 registered voters and 96...
Audit finds issues with Berkeley Co. 2022 election
Susan Grady, 62, of Moncks Corner, was last heard from on June 11, according to officials.
Moncks Corner Police search for missing woman
Nyasia Unique Jones, 18, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.
Deputies arrest third suspect in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting