4 green sea turtles released into Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge

Four green sea turtles rehabilitated by the South Carolina Aquarium were released into the wild Tuesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four green sea turtles rehabilitated by the South Carolina Aquarium were released into the wild Tuesday.

Two of the sea turtles, Karina and Orion, were brought into the aquarium as cold-stunned turtles. Cold stunning occurs when seawater temperatures drop and the turtle suffers from hypothermia. Officials say Karina and Orion were brought to the facility in December.

The other two turtles were brought in the spring. The aquarium says Feta was found on Sullivan’s Island with eye ulcers, barnacles and shell injuries.

Muenster had buoyancy issues and was found after being washed ashore on Fripp Island.

Orion the green sea turtle is released into the Cape Romain National Wildfire Refuge.

“It’s always an exciting day when we can release rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild, and we’re so grateful for the many hands that help us along the way,” Sea Turtle Care Center Manager Melissa Ranly said. “Every species of sea turtle is either threatened or endangered, so they need all the support they can get from us! Through every step of their journey – from rescue through rehabilitation and ultimately, their release – there’s a network of sea turtle conservationists working to save this sentinel species.”

The turtles were released into the salt marshes of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.

The aquarium says juvenile green sea turtles are found in the salt marshes near South Carolina this time of year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

