5 ready to represent Lowcountry at Miss South Carolina, Miss SC Teen

Five women will represent the Lowcountry at next week's Miss South Carolina and Miss South...
Five women will represent the Lowcountry at next week's Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen competitions. (L to R: Miss Lowcountry, Anberlyn White; Miss Summerville Teen, Kailey Williams; Miss Summerville, Mary Kimball Osborn; Miss North Charleston Teen, Addison Mann; Miss North Charleston, Catherine Smith)(Miss South Carolina Scholarship Org.)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five women will represent the Lowcountry at next week’s Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization Competition.

The 86th edition of the competition kicks off on Tuesday and culminates in the crowning of Miss South Carolina Teen on June 23 and Miss South Carolina on June 24 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Delegates to the competition compete for more than $200,000 in scholarships and complete thousands of hours of community service.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the five young ladies from the Lowcountry to Columbia for the 2023 Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization Competition,” Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization Public Relations Director Gavin J. Smith said. “In our 86th year of service to thousands of young ladies from all corners of the Palmetto State, we’re excited to kick

off this vibrant, colorful, and exciting event, and learn who will become our 2023 Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen.”

Through the program, women are given the chance to promote social impact initiatives and participate in a forum to express their opinions, talents and intelligence.

The competition is an official preliminary to the Miss America Competition.

Representing the Lowcountry in this year’s competition:

  • Miss Lowcountry - Amberlyn White – a graduate of Clemson University
  • Miss Summerville – Mary Kimball Obsorn – a graduate of The University of SouthCarolina
  • Miss North Charleston - Catherine Smith – an L2 JD candidate at the Charleston School of Law

and

  • Miss Summerville Teen – Kailey Williams – a graduate of Socastee High School
  • Miss North Charleston Teen – Addison Mann – a rising junior at Hanahan High School

