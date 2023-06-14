Charleston Co. School Board votes to offer superintendent contract to only candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has officially offered Dr. Eric Gallien the position of superintendent of the state’s second-largest school district.

Board members meet virtually this morning for a special-called meeting to discuss the contract negotiations. After two hours of closed-door deliberations, board members voted publicly to offer Gallien the job.

The vote was 6-2 with Ed Kelley and Leah Whatley voting against the motion.

Previously, the board had been in contract negotiations since May 30.

Before the vote, Whatley said she disapproved of the process after Gallien was the only candidate left when two other finalists dropped out of contention. Whatley said she believes they should have opened up the job to more candidates.

Yesterday, community members, including a state representative, met with Whatley to ask the board to consider additional applicants and decried the way the process has played out.

