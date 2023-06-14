Coast Guard helicopter rescues man after boat runs aground

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man on Monday after his boat ran aground in Bulls Bay.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston were called about a 24-foot boat with one person on board in need of help.

The helicopter crew rescued the man and took him to an area hospital. Officials said the man was not injured.

An Isle of Palms airboat responded to assist the man but was unable to reach him because of the water depth.

