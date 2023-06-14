SC Lottery
Coast Guard helicopter rescues man after boat runs aground

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew hoisted a man from an aground 24-foot vessel...
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew hoisted a man from an aground 24-foot vessel in Bulls Bay, South Carolina, June 12, 2023. The man could only be reached by air due to the water depth. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy photo)(United States Coast Guard)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man on Monday after his boat ran aground in Bulls Bay.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston were called about a 24-foot boat with one person on board in need of help.

The helicopter crew rescued the man and took him to an area hospital. Officials said the man was not injured.

An Isle of Palms airboat responded to assist the man but was unable to reach him because of the water depth.

