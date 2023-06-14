SC Lottery
Colleton Co. School District works to fill vacancies before next school year

By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The teacher shortage continues to challenge school districts across South Carolina.

At Tuesday’s Colleton County School Board meeting, district officials shared strategies to fill staff vacancies before the start of the next school year.

District officials said they’re hiring for every position. There are 63 vacancies across the Colleton County School District, 23 of those are at Colleton County high school alone.

Wilsey Hamilton, the school district’s Human Resources Director, said in an attempt to fill the vacancies, they have reached out to students they’ve met at job fairs.

“Just to say, ‘hey are you thinking about Colleton, have you reconsidered Colleton’ but we’ve gotten no traction on that,” Hamilton said.

RELATED: Proposals to boost teacher recruitment, retention presented to Board of Education

She said they’ve also increased their social media presence, joined online recruiting platforms and placed yard signs and digital billboards throughout the community.

District officials not only shared strategies for filling these vacancies, but also talked about the worst-case scenario-- if the vacancies do not get filled.

“In the event we have to, if we are not able to fill vacancies, we would need to as an executive team, talk about how it looks for Colleton to adhere to the SC accreditation guidelines for student to teacher ratios,” Hamilton said.

The student teacher ratio in South Carolina is 28 students to one teacher.

Hamilton said if the district has to increase class sizes, they’ll work to employ peer professionals, and add high monitors in high schools.

She said they’d also have to continue their partnership with Full Mind, which is essentially an online instructor.

“We don’t see any other option but to continue that partnership to help fill some of our vacancies,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also mentioned creating a program where district staff would train peer professionals with the goal of them eventually taking over the classroom themselves.

She also mentioned looking into creative scheduling for the high schools, and reaching out to retired teachers to ask if they would like to come back for a couple of more years.

Hamilton said they will be working hard over the summer to fill all vacancies before teachers return to the classroom on July 31.

