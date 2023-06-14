Coroner IDs victim of weekend drowning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified a 27-year-old victim of a weekend drowning at Folly Beach.

Chuyang Wang, from China, died at the Medical University of South Carolina around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Folly Beach Police said Wang was in the water around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he went under.

He was then assisted to the shore by others along with Charleston County lifeguards where CPR was performed, police said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.