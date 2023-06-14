SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of weekend drowning

The Charleston County coroner has identified a 27-year-old victim of a weekend drowning at Folly Beach.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified a 27-year-old victim of a weekend drowning at Folly Beach.

Chuyang Wang, from China, died at the Medical University of South Carolina around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Folly Beach Police said Wang was in the water around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he went under.

He was then assisted to the shore by others along with Charleston County lifeguards where CPR was performed, police said.

