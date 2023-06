JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Johns Island has a portion of Main Road closed Wednesday morning.

St. Johns Fire District says Main Road is closed in both directions at Kitford Road.

They say it’s a multi-vehicle collision with injuries.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

