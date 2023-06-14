SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man after failing to stop for blue lights

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after they say he failed to pull over during a traffic stop.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Samuel Bishop, 36, is charged with failure to shop for blue lights, jail records state.

A deputy tried to pull over a 2007 pink Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bishop early Wednesday morning on Old Chisolm Road, an affidavit states. The deputy said the pickup didn’t have taillights and only had one headlight.

The report states Bishop didn’t stop for blue lights and kept driving.

Deputies caught up with Bishop not long after and arrested him.

Bishop was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

