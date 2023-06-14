Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food restaurant.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says employees at the Hardee’s on Savannah Highway arrived around 4 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the store had been burglarized overnight.
Deputies are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.