Dorchester Co. leaders review active shooter protocols for county schools

Representatives from local law enforcement, fire departments, emergency management and both Dorchester County school districts all met Wednesday morning for a tabletop exercise.(Dorchester School District Two)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple Dorchester County agencies and the school districts came together to go over their response to a worst-case scenario -- a potential active shooter threat at a county school.

Officials said this is an annual exercise to make sure they’re all on the same page in case something happens. They were tight-lipped about what they discussed during the exercise itself, but said they had a great turnout and good cooperation from all involved.

Representatives from local law enforcement, fire departments, emergency management and both Dorchester County school districts all met Wednesday morning for a tabletop exercise.

The purpose was to review and discuss potential improvements to the county’s active shooter protocol.

Officials said working out any issues with roles and responsibilities will allow the agencies to work more efficiently and minimize risk in case that worst-case scenario happens.

Leaders said they discussed setting up a unified mobile command for better communication and reunification plans for families of students.

“If we singularly try to attack this situation, we’re not nearly going to be as strong and effective in it,” Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said. “When we work together as a community—one of the points that was made in there, the message that we want to send, is that we’re not a soft target. We want people to know that our community is very unified in our approach to make sure our schools are safe.”

Robbins said they will have a follow-up drill to this exercise next month before class resumes from summer break.

