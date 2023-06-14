Ladson man convicted of threatening public official

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson man has been convicted after he was charged with threatening the life of a public official last year.

Joshua Dorman, 43, was charged last July after state agents say he made various threats during a video court hearing. Documents state Dorman said “You don’t know who you are dealing with; I’m from the streets; I’m coming for you, I’ll get you, I’ll kill you.”

The report goes on to say that Dorman was asked if he was threatening, to which Dorman reportedly replied, “Yeah.”

Court documents show that a permanent restraining order was also filed in court by the victim in the case and approved by a judge.

That order bans Dorman from making any sort of contact with the victim and also prohibits him from having a gun.

