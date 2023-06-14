SC Lottery
New development under construction off Bees Ferry Rd.

The new complex will be located of off Bees Ferry Road and Hunt Club Run across from Main Road.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway on a new mixed-use retail and restaurant development off Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley.

The Adams Property Group Development will include between 12-15 businesses including restaurants, retail and medical offices.

Executive Director of Acquisition and Development Jack Coupland says construction is expected to be completed in March of 2024.

Coupland says a Kickin’ Chicken restaurant, a pediatric dentist, an oral and facial surgery business and a veterinary hospital are all already confirmed for the development.

The complex will be located off Bees Ferry Road and Hunt Club Run across from Main Road.

