New development under construction off Bees Ferry Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway on a new mixed-use retail and restaurant development off Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley.

The Adams Property Group Development will include between 12-15 businesses including restaurants, retail and medical offices.

Executive Director of Acquisition and Development Jack Coupland says construction is expected to be completed in March of 2024.

Coupland says a Kickin’ Chicken restaurant, a pediatric dentist, an oral and facial surgery business and a veterinary hospital are all already confirmed for the development.

The complex will be located off Bees Ferry Road and Hunt Club Run across from Main Road.

