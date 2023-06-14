SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pregnant woman, her unborn child killed after being caught in crossfire, family says

Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.
Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.(Anderson family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a young woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Mississippi.

According to the Hinds County coroner, 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson died last Sunday after she was shot in the head and leg.

The girl’s family said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. after she was leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar.

The victim’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, said her niece was eight months pregnant. She said Anderson was leaving the restaurant in a hurry after a fight broke out.

According to Eggleston, Anderson was attempting to leave the restaurant in her vehicle but got caught in the crossfire between those who were arguing. The car she was driving then crashed at an overpass.

Eggleston said her niece’s friends called 911 and they tried reviving her at the scene.

Paramedics took Anderson to a nearby hospital and was placed on life support.

Police said an emergency C-section was performed, but unfortunately, Anderson and the unborn baby died.

Anderson had been preparing for the birth of a son, her family said.

Anyone with further information regarding the deadly shooting has been urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Berkeley County authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m....
4-year-old found dead in Berkeley Co. pond, coroner says
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a child who was killed in a crash...
Berkeley Co. Coroner confirms 7-month-old killed in crash
One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, North Charleston...
Coroner IDs 33-year-old man killed in North Charleston crash

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
At Tuesday’s Colleton County School Board meeting, district officials shared strategies to fill...
Colleton Co. School District works to fill vacancies before next school year
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas
Joshua Dorman, 43, was charged last July after state agents say he made various threats during...
Ladson man convicted of threatening public official