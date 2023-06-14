SC Lottery
School teacher hit and killed while biking: ‘We will miss Mr. Joy’

A middle school teacher in Washington state was killed while biking over the weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A Washington state middle school teacher died over the weekend after he was struck by a vehicle while on his bike.

Adam Joy, 55, was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 221 near mile marker 11 on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

Investigators said that Joy was on his bicycle when he fell over and into a travel lane. The 55-year-old was then hit by a passing Ford F-350 and died at the scene.

Officials with the Vancouver Public Schools said Joy was a middle school science teacher at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.

In a letter to family and staff, Vancouver School of Arts and Academics Principal Lori Rotherham spoke on Joy’s death.

“[Joy] was very loved by our students and loved his students in return. We will miss Mr. Joy deeply, and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Rotherham wrote.

In the wake of Joy’s death, Rotherham said the school will be arranging for extra counselors to be at the school this week.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

