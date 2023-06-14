Severe weather possible this afternoon and evening!
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our north will help to aid in the development of multiple rounds of showers and storms today and tonight.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 86.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.
