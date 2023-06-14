Severe weather possible this afternoon and evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our north will help to aid in the development of multiple rounds of showers and storms today and tonight.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 86.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

