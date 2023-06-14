SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Severe weather possible this afternoon and evening!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our north will help to aid in the development of multiple rounds of showers and storms today and tonight.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 86.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people...
Charleston Police seeking help identifying two accused of shoplifting
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office suspended former Deputy Clinton Sacks for one week...
Former deputy lands new job day after being named in wrongful death lawsuit
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
Susan Grady, 62, of Moncks Corner, was last heard from on June 11, according to officials.
Moncks Corner missing woman found safe

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
More Showers & Thunder Wednesday!
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast