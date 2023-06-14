State Rep calls on SC Ports to ‘pause, reset, and restart’ Union Pier process

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry lawmaker is calling for a reset on plans to redevelop Union Pier in downtown Charleston.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard is asking the South Carolina Ports Authority to restart the process and planning for the redevelopment of the pier.

In a letter to SC Ports President Barbara Melvin, Gilliard says he believes “the best path forward is to pause, reset, and restart the process.”

Gilliard submitted the letter citing concerns over the lack of communication and transparency while the plans for the land were being created.

“We call upon you to set aside the current plan and begin the process anew, this time including all the affected, interested, and appropriated community leaders and stakeholders,” Gilliard said.

Melvin says the port is listening to the community and considering feedback heard during Wednesday’s public meeting.

“This is an ongoing, collaborative process with both the city and the community. We have been listening to community members and stakeholders for the past year, and we are continuing to listen,” Melvin said in a statement. “As we consider the community feedback we received from last week’s Planning Commission meeting, we have deepened our conversations with city officials and stakeholders to further evolve the plan.”

Current plans for the 65-acre plot of land on the Charleston Harbor are to create a mixed-use district. The plan includes affordable housing, retail, commercial and office space.

During last week’s meeting, port officials said the latest plans were adjusted to reflect public feedback received over the last six months.

The presented plan included lower building heights, reduced square footage, the expansion of the Rice Mill Mall and 367 units of affordable housing.

The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission will reconvene for consideration of the plan on July 10.

