Tow truck community, family gather to remember driver killed in 2022 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry tow truck community is rallying in honor of one of their own who was hit on the side of the road on the James Island Connector last year.

Timmy Peagler was hit by another vehicle while on duty on Sept. 13, 2022.

On Wednesday, Barry Pritchard, the man who was driving the car that hit Peagler, was given a $500 fine. Peagler’s widow, lawyers and fellow tow truck drivers say they are devastated over a sentence they consider “a slap on the wrist.”

Emotions poured out of the Charleston Municipal Courthouse, as the case was considered only as a traffic offense, rather than involuntary manslaughter.

According to Charlie Condon, the lawyer representing Trisha Peagler, Timmy’s widow, defendant Barry Pritchard was traveling around 70 mph and admitted to not looking at the road when the accident happened.

“If you look at what this defendant did, speeding, not looking, and then not respecting the move-over law, it resulted in the death of an innocent public safety worker,” Condon said. “He was trying to help the public, he was there doing his job, and I just hope it doesn’t happen to someone else.”

Condon says Pritchard was in clear violation of the move-over law, a law he should be very familiar with, as Condon says he is a former fire department official from Sumter.

“Extreme negligence” is how Condon describes Pritchard’s actions that resulted in the crash. Condon says Pritchard should have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“Involuntary manslaughter is defined as the reckless disregard of the safety of others, and we feel clearly and passionately that there’s probable cause to believe that defendant Pritchard recklessly disregarded the safety of others with his conduct that day, which resulted in the death of Timmy Peagler,” Condon said.

Pritchard was not in court on Wednesday.

Fellow tow truck drivers urge the community to be aware of trucks on the road, saying to slow down and move over when you see one with flashing lights.

