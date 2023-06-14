Trips to Oklahoma, Alabama highlight South Carolina’s 2024 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina won’t have to wait long to face one of the newest members of the SEC.

The conference announced opponents for the 2024 football season on Wednesday night, the year when both Oklahoma and Texas will join the league, and revealed the Gamecocks will travel to Norman for their first ever match up against the Sooners.

On top of that, they’ll also have to travel to face perennial powers Alabama that season.

South Carolina’s other road games will be at Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The home schedule won’t be so easy either, headlined by a game with LSU. Texas A&M will also return to Columbia.

The other home games will be against Ole Miss and Missouri.

South Carolina’s scheduled non-conference games in 2024 include home games against Old Dominion, Akron and Wofford and a road game at Clemson.

Dates and times for the games will be revealed at a later date.

The conference moves to one 16-team division with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in 2024, rather than the two-division, East-West format. The Gamecocks will not play their traditional Eastern Division rivals, Georgia, Florida or Tennessee in 2024, teams they have met on the gridiron every year since Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. South Carolina and Georgia have played 75 times since 1894, second only to the Gamecocks’ 119 contests against in-state rival Clemson.

2024 SEC Home Opponents:

LSU:

All-time series – LSU leads 19-2-1

In Columbia – LSU leads 5-1-1

Current streak – LSU has won 7 in a row

Last met – 2020 in Baton Rouge (LSU 52, SC 24)

Last met in Columbia – 2008 (LSU 24, SC 17)

Last South Carolina win – 1994 (SC 18, LSU 17 in Baton Rouge)

Last South Carolina win in Columbia – 1930 (SC 7, LSU 6)

Ole Miss:

All-time series – Ole Miss leads 9-8

In Columbia – Series tied 4-4

Current streak – Ole Miss has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2020 in Oxford (MISS 59, SC 42)

Last met in Columbia – 2009 (SC 16, MISS 10)

Last South Carolina win – 2018 (SC 48, MISS 44 in Oxford)

Missouri:

All-time series – Missouri leads 8-5

In Columbia, S.C. – Series tied 3-3

Current streak – Missouri has won 4 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (MIZ 23, SC 10)

Last South Carolina win – 2018 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 37, MIZ 35)

Texas A&M:

All-time series – Texas A&M leads 8-1

In Columbia, S.C. – Texas A&M leads 4-1

Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 30, TAMU 24)

2024 SEC Road Opponents:

Alabama:

All-time series – Alabama leads 13-3

In Tuscaloosa – Alabama leads 8-1

Current streak – Alabama has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2019 in Columbia (ALA 47, SC 23)

Last met in Tuscaloosa – 2009 (ALA 20, SC 6)

Last South Carolina win – 2010 (SC 35, ALA 21)

Last South Carolina win in Tuscaloosa – 2004 (SC 20, ALA 3)

Kentucky:

All-time series – South Carolina leads 19-14-1

In Lexington – South Carolina leads 10-8

Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Lexington – (SC 24, UK 14)

Oklahoma:

Teams have never met

Vanderbilt:

All-time series – South Carolina leads 28-4

In Nashville – South Carolina leads 15-2

Current streak – South Carolina has won 14 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Nashville – (SC 38, VU 27)

