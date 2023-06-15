$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspect
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect in an armed robbery in Summerville last week.
The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in an armed robbery of a mail carrier on June 8.
Police say a man armed with a handgun robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road in Summerville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.