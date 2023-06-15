SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon

A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls.
By Rielle Creighton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls in Oregon.

Taylor Root was on the hiking trail that goes around the waterfall Wednesday, shooting a video for his YouTube channel. He says he passed two women but didn’t think much of it until a few seconds later when he heard a call for help.

When he went to check, he found a woman dangling off the side of the trail and her daughter struggling to hang on to her.

“Right away I jumped over her and I saw the other lady laying on her back, head was downhill as if you just sat on the trail and leaned yourself back. Feet were up in the air,” Root explained.

With only one arm, the daughter wasn’t able to pull her mom to safety. With Root’s help, they finally got a firm grip.

“We just kind of together, worked together and figured it out as quickly as possible, and I was able to hoist her up, grabbed her arm, and lifted her up on top of me,” Root said.

Root says he got to her just in time because the woman was starting to lose hope.

“It was sad because I distinctly remember her so vividly saying, ‘Just let me go,’ and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she’s ready to die here,’” Root said.

Once she was safely back on the trail, her daughter gave her a grateful hug. Root says everyone’s heart was beating pretty fast but seemed to be OK.

Root says it was a happy ending and a good reminder to be careful on slippery trails.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food...
Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off...
Deputies search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

Latest News

95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
VIDEO: DD2 to restructure alternative education program for next school year
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks
The lawsuit alleges that earlier in the night, Hernandez-Aguilar was drinking at the Mama Rumba...
Estate of man killed by drunk driver sues North Charleston bar