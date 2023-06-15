Charleston police seek information on downtown burglary, vehicle break-in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a person in reference to a burglary and vehicle break-in on Monday.

Police say the burglary happened on East Bay Street and the vehicle break-in happened on King Street.

The person has tattoos on their left forearm and right calf.

Police in Charleston are seeking to identify a person in connection with a downtown burglary on June 12. (Charleston Police Department)

Police in Charleston are seeking to identify a person in connection with a downtown burglary on June 12. (Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department NCIC Ops at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.