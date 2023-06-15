Charleston police seek information on downtown burglary, vehicle break-in
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a person in reference to a burglary and vehicle break-in on Monday.
Police say the burglary happened on East Bay Street and the vehicle break-in happened on King Street.
The person has tattoos on their left forearm and right calf.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department NCIC Ops at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
