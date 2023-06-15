SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston police seek information on downtown burglary, vehicle break-in

The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a person in reference to a burglary and...
The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a person in reference to a burglary and vehicle break-in on Monday.(Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a person in reference to a burglary and vehicle break-in on Monday.

Police say the burglary happened on East Bay Street and the vehicle break-in happened on King Street.

The person has tattoos on their left forearm and right calf.

Police in Charleston are seeking to identify a person in connection with a downtown burglary on...
Police in Charleston are seeking to identify a person in connection with a downtown burglary on June 12.(Charleston Police Department)
Police in Charleston are seeking to identify a person in connection with a downtown burglary on...
Police in Charleston are seeking to identify a person in connection with a downtown burglary on June 12.(Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department NCIC Ops at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food...
Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
The Charleston County coroner has identified a 27-year-old victim of a weekend drowning at...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend drowning

Latest News

Charleston County deputies say a multi-vehicle crash has a portion of Highway 78 closed in...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Hwy 78 in Ladson
VIDEO: DD2 starts construction on first e-sports lab
The coroner's office says discovering the cause of death for children under one is so...
Improving child death investigations: Charleston Co. Coroner’s Office seeks grant
VIDEO: Improving child death investigations: Charleston Co. Coroner’s Office seeks grant