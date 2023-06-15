CofC’s Mathis, USC’s Messina among NCBWA All-American selections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston sophomore Cole Mathis and South Carolina catcher and Summerville alum Cole Messina were among the honorees when the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released their All-American teams on Wedneday.

Mathis, a two-way player for the Cougars, was a 2nd team All-American utility man after hitting .330 with 9 HR’s and 51 RBI. He also went 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA on the mound.

In addition to Messina, South Carolina also had OF Ethan Petry on the team. Petry was named 1st team All-American while Messina was 2nd team.

Petry hit .376 this season with 23 HR’s and 75 RBI. Messina would hit .307 with 17 HR’s and 65 RBI.

Coastal Carolina also had 2 players on the All-American 2nd team. DH Derek Bender and P Teddy Sharkey.

Bender would hit .341 with 19 HR’s and 83 RBI while Sharkey went 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 11 saves this season.

