SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC’s Mathis, USC’s Messina among NCBWA All-American selections

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston sophomore Cole Mathis and South Carolina catcher and Summerville alum Cole Messina were among the honorees when the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released their All-American teams on Wedneday.

Mathis, a two-way player for the Cougars, was a 2nd team All-American utility man after hitting .330 with 9 HR’s and 51 RBI. He also went 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA on the mound.

In addition to Messina, South Carolina also had OF Ethan Petry on the team. Petry was named 1st team All-American while Messina was 2nd team.

Petry hit .376 this season with 23 HR’s and 75 RBI. Messina would hit .307 with 17 HR’s and 65 RBI.

Coastal Carolina also had 2 players on the All-American 2nd team. DH Derek Bender and P Teddy Sharkey.

Bender would hit .341 with 19 HR’s and 83 RBI while Sharkey went 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 11 saves this season.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food...
Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
The Charleston County coroner has identified a 27-year-old victim of a weekend drowning at...
Coroner IDs victim of weekend drowning

Latest News

Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp, left, talks to Gov. Henry McMaster, after an...
Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp retiring at end of season
Gamecocks helmet in front of Williams Brice Stadium
Trips to Oklahoma, Alabama highlight South Carolina’s 2024 football schedule
Whether it’s been Justin Jefferson or Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen always seemed to have an elite...
Thielen without a big-name running mate, but likes Panthers depth at wide receiver
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns at Panthers minicamp.
Panthers’ Brian Burns wants to be among NFL’s highest-paid pass rushers