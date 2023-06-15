DD2 to restructure alternative education program for next school year

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says they are restructuring their alternative education program to give children opportunities to earn their way back to learning in their home schools.

The district’s alternative education program will also be getting a new name and a new structure that officials hope will increase its efficiency.

“We’re trying to correct behaviors that had them placed in the alternative school to begin with, so that hopefully, they are not repeat offenders because that’s ultimately where we need them, in their home schools,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said.

Middle and high school students in the rebranded RISE Academy will now be rated on a tiered system, with levels going from one to three depending on the severity of the infraction.

“We’re doing a three-tier structure, so tier one, tier two, tier three,” Principal Brion Packett said. “Each tier is 100 points, so students have to earn 100 points in tier one, 100 points in tier two, meaning 200 points, and our tier three would be 300 points.”

Students will get up to 20 points per week for showing up, their behavior, completing their work and doing community service with local organizations to earn their way out. Previously, students stayed in the alternative education program for the school year.

The program will also be moving buildings from its current location in Givhans to the district’s Community Learning Center in Summerville.

“We wanted it to be more centrally located,” Robbins said. “We think that helps with transportation. It helps with access to resources.”

Packett said level one students are there for being tardy and minor class disruptions, while level three students, the most severe, are there for incidents like having drugs and alcohol on campus.

“When they come to us, we’ll treat the trauma and treat the problem, work with them both academically and in character development,” Packett said. “As they transition back to their base school, it gives us more opportunity to have a transient population where we can serve the entire district.”

Those who do not progress in the program could be called in for a disciplinary hearing, be transferred to virtual learning or the adult education program.

“I think we’ll have more wins than losses,” Packett said. “With that, we’re going to do everything we can to better their success rate. We’re throwing a lot of resources across the district within that building within RISE Academy to really treat the trauma, more or less, and to really get to the root of the problem with that student.”

District officials hope they have a high turnover rate with students going in and out of the program. They said they can accommodate as many as 150 to 175 students once the program begins in August.

Ultimately, Packett said establishing trust between administrators and students will be crucial to their success.

“These students are going to be coming from across the district to RISE Academy and just being up front with them,” Packett said. “They hold the key to their own destiny. We’re here to put in supports for them and do what’s in the best interest of them. It’s going to be a true team effort and just being real with the students.”

